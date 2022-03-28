1-Year-Old Jose Lara Vanishes from Florida Backyard, Prompting Extensive Search
Authorities in rural Putnam County, Fla., are desperately searching for a 1-year-old boy who vanished on Sunday afternoon while playing in the family's backyard.
Jose Lara was last seen outside his house in Crescent City, approximately an hour from Daytona Beach. He was playing with his sister.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Jose's mother briefly took his sister inside to clean her up, and when she returned to the backyard, Jose was gone.
The toy truck he was playing with was still in the yard, but there was no sign of the toddler.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jose was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He understands both Spanish and English.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirms to PEOPLE that a massive search effort is underway. Authorities are using bloodhounds, drones, helicopters and night-vision tools.
On Monday morning, authorities said in a news conference that there has been no trace of the toddler, who has been missing for more than a day. The FBI is also assisting in the search for him.
According to ClickOrlando.com, an Amber Alert has not yet been issued because police have found no signs of foul play or criminal activity. The investigation is ongoing.