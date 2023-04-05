Fla. Toddler Found Dead in Alligator's Jaws Had Just Turned 2, 'Brought the Greatest Joy': Family

Two-year-old Taylen Mosley was discovered deceased in the mouth of an alligator last week

By
Published on April 5, 2023 04:24 PM
Taylen Mosley
Taylen Mosley. Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department

The family of the Florida toddler discovered inside the mouth of an alligator after authorities allege his dad threw him into a lake says he had just celebrated his 2nd birthday weeks before his death.

Loved ones say Taylen Mosley marked the special day with a Hot Wheels-themed birthday party on March 12, thrown by his mom, Pashun Jeffrey.

Last week, authorities said Pashun was stabbed to death, allegedly by Taylen's father, Thomas Mosley, at her St. Petersburg, Fla., apartment. The next day, authorities found Taylen's body inside the jaws of an alligator in Lake Maggiore.

The toddler's cause of death is still under investigation, according to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner.

Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive in the killings of the young mother and her son, but they allege the pair were killed following a get-together marking the suspect's 21st birthday on March 29.

"We've had to prepare funeral arrangements the last two days and it's so very, very difficult to bury one [person]. But then to turn around and bury two — a mother and a son — you can't even realize the pain," Theo Brickhouse-Sails, the aunt of Pashun and the great aunt of Taylen, tells PEOPLE.

Taylen Mosley
Taylen Mosley. FDLE Twitter

Brickhouse-Sails says Pashun was more like a daughter to her. She shared a tight bond with the 20-year-old aspiring medical assistant, and she says an even tighter bond with Pashun's "Minions-loving" 2-year-old son Taylen.

"He was an absolutely beautiful baby," Brickhouse-Sails, 59, recalls of the first time she laid on eyes on little Taylen. "I thought he was the most bright-eyed baby I had ever seen. And I fell in love, immediately."

Brickhouse-Sails says she typically spoke with Pashun three to four times per day, but when she couldn't get a hold of her Thursday for their usual morning phone chat, she "got a bad feeling."

"I was like, 'Something's not right,' because she never has her phone off like this,'' Brickhouse-Sails explains.

That afternoon, she went to check on Pashun and Taylen at their apartment.

Pashun Jeffery
Pashun Jeffrey. St. Petersburg Police Department

"I saw blood droplets all the way on the sidewalk and up the stairs to the apartment. And I knocked, and knocked, and knocked, and I couldn't get anybody — no answer. It was quiet," she recalls.

A maintenance man entered the apartment and found Pashun brutally stabbed to death on the bathroom floor — more than 100 times, according to authorities — but her son was missing.

"My heart wanted Taylen to be somewhere safe," says Brickhouse-Sails. "But my mind was afraid because I knew his mother had been killed."

Authorities found Taylen's remains in a St. Petersburg lake the next day. They retrieved his lifeless body from an alligator's mouth, according to a news release.

Mosley was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

His defense attorney Margaret Russell previously said in a statement to PEOPLE: "Due to the extremely serious allegations surrounding these tragic losses, our investigation is currently focused on gathering information about the facts and circumstances of the case, as well as our client's mental state."

Mosley has not yet entered a plea to the charges against him. He is scheduled to appear in court April 11.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Brickhouse-Sails says she's determined to keep the memories of Pashun and Taylen alive.

"He [Taylen] brought the greatest joy to her life and to our lives," she says. "And she brought great joy to our lives. She's been my baby since she was born. And I just want everybody to know that they were good kids and that they did not deserve this."

A GoFundMe has been organized to help defray funeral costs for the pair.

Memorial services are scheduled for Friday.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
DUI victim baby Madden Ohlwiler, with his parents Hayley and Kyle Ohlwiler
11-Month-Old Killed by Suspected DUI Driver While Parents Pushed Him in Stroller on Calif. Sidewalk
Alicia Rosa Confer
'Smart and Determined' Mom-to-Be's Body Found in Home, Death Deemed 'Suspicious'
chick-fil-a-ft-blog0818.jpg
Man Kills Woman in Murder-Suicide in Chick-fil-A Parking Lot in Georgia
Mona Rodriguez
Family of Teen Allegedly Shot Dead by School Safety Officer Receives $13M Settlement from Board
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Stephen Smith's 2nd Autopsy Yields New 'Evidence,' Declared a 'Success'
Officer Rex Engelbert talks about responding to the Covenant School shooting during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Sitting next to him are two other officers who were part of the response are sitting with him, Detective Sergeant Jeff Mathes, center, and Detective Michael Collazo.
Nashville Police Say Training 'Kicked in' amid Horror of School Shooting: 'Just Wanted to Save Kids'
Joseph J. Pamula Jr.
Twin R.I. Sisters Allegedly Killed Their Dad with Garden Shears During an Argument About Cats
Alburgh Community Education Center
'Cardiac Event' After Fight at Middle School Basketball Game Caused Death of Vt. Man
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Louisiana Couple Found Dead by Their Son in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Taylen Mosley
Before Fla. Boy Was Found in Alligator's Jaws, Police Allege Father Threw Him into Lake After Killing Child's Mom
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, are both charged in Franklin County, Washington, with aggravated murder in the first degree, four counts of rape of a child in the first degree and three counts of assault of a child in the first degree.
'No Problem Hurting Children': Fugitive Parents Accused of Killing Boy, 7, Are Captured, as 5 Kids Rescued
Trenton 'Trent' Lehrkamp
Georgia Teen Speaks Out After Being 'Tortured,' Left in ICU in Alleged Hazing Incident: Report
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Family Lawyer Says Stephen Smith's Car 'Definitely Didn't Run Out of Gas' Before His Killing
Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner
Virginia Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Files $40M Lawsuit Over School's Failure to Protect Her
Lori Vallow
Lori Vallow Daybell Goes on Trial Today for Allegedly Murdering Her 2 Children, Husband's Ex in Doomsday Plot
Stephen Smith facebook no credit
Stephen Smith's Body Exhumed and Given Second Autopsy, Says Attorney