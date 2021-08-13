Florida Toddler Accidentally Shoots and Kills 21-Year-Old Mom During Zoom Work Call: Police

Investigators said the child got a hold of a loaded gun that had been left unsecured by an adult in the apartment

A Florida mom was accidentally shot and killed by her own child while on a Zoom video conference call, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials were alerted to the shooting on Thursday after a person who was in the same virtual meeting called 911 for help, the Altamonte Springs Police Department said in a news release.

The caller told police that they were on a work-related call with Shamaya Lynn, 21, when they saw a toddler in the background and heard a noise. Police said the caller then saw Lynn fall backward and that she stopped responding.

Officers and paramedics tried to render aid to Lynn when they arrived on the scene, but ultimately she could not be saved after suffering a fatal gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

Investigators later determined that Lynn was shot by the toddler, who had found a loaded handgun that was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment, police said.

"The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working closely with the Seminole County State Attorney's Office concerning any charges which may be appropriate for the owner of the firearm," a statement from the Altamonte Springs Police read.

Authorities did not disclose the identity of the gun's owner in the news release, though police confirmed with local news station WESH that the firearm belongs to the toddler's father, who has two children with Lynn.

Police told the outlet that both of Lynn's children — including the one who fired the handgun — were not hurt in the incident and are currently in the care of relatives.