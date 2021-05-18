The body of Diani Gomez Sanchez, 16, was found at about 5 p.m. Sunday near Pelican Harbor Marina in Miami

Fla. Teen Went Out for Jog and Was Found Dead — and Police Think She Was Hit-and-Run Victim

Miami police believe a 16-year-old girl who disappeared while on a morning jog was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The body of Diani Gomez Sanchez was found at about 5 p.m. Sunday off the 79th Street causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina, the day after she went for a 6 a.m. jog.

Police originally suspected she was slain.

"The investigation has transitioned from a homicide to a traffic homicide," Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva tells PEOPLE. "It is believed she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene."

Police said the vehicle that hit Gomez Sanchez was a gray or silver sedan and would have major windshield damage on the passenger side.

The suspected hit-and-run driver has yet to be identified.

"They are still working the case and looking for people to come forward who may have saw something," says Delva. "Investigators continue to work around the clock for the person or persons responsible."

After her disappearance, Gomez Sanchez's family began posting flyers around the area.

It was Gomez Sanchez's uncle, Denis Omar Gomez, who found her body.

"I saw her phone and I said this is my niece's phone, and then I saw her shirt that her mom said she was wearing," he said, CBS4 reports.

"They took away the only niece I had in this country," he said. "They took away the most beautiful thing I had in my life."