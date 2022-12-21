Florida Teen Found Dead in Apparent Homicide Hours After He Was Reported Missing

Jontae Haywood, 15, was described as a "charismatic and compassionate young man"

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 21, 2022 10:40 AM
Jontae Haywood
Jontae Haywood. Photo: GoFundMe

Just hours after being reported missing, a Florida teen has been found dead with a gunshot wound.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the body of 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was discovered shortly after he was reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

Haywood's mom told WESH-2 that she grew concerned when her son didn't come home on Thursday, prompting her to call authorities.

"It is with great sadness that the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announces missing juvenile, Jontae Haywood (15 years old), has been found deceased," the Sheriff's Office posted in a statement on Facebook.

After receiving information that Haywood may have been the victim of a shooting, "Several members of the Sheriff's Office converged on the area and began searching the last known location of Jontae. Shortly thereafter Jontae's body was discovered," the Sheriff's Office statement continued.

The teen reportedly dreamed of working in the music industry, per WESH-2 and was once a student at Sumter Prep Academy.

A GoFundMe to raise money for Haywood's funeral expenses says, "Jontae had so much life yet to live," describing him as a "charismatic and compassionate young man."

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the boy's death as a homicide, and is asking the public to come forward with any relevant information about what happened to Haywood.

Please contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) with any information.

