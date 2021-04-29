The teen entered the home and allegedly grabbed the "sharpest knife he could find," police say

Fla. Teen Accused of Randomly Following a Mom and Daughter Home and Stabbing Them to Death

A 19-year-old Florida man has been charged with two counts of murder after police discovered a mother and daughter stabbed to death inside their home, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, Sage Curry allegedly entered a Logan, Fla., home through a window and obtained a butcher knife, according to an arrest affidavit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The teen allegedly confessed to stabbing the mother and daughter to death with "the sharpest kitchen knife he could find," the report states.

One of the two women was discovered on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her chest, the report stated. Curry allegedly told Logan Police detectives that he rolled the woman "off the couch to make the incident look like an accident before he left the residence," the affidavit states.

The second woman attempted to defend the first woman and was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck, according to the Tampa Bay Times newspaper.

Curry was injured and asked a neighbor to call 911, the affidavit states.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Curry was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of armed burglary, according to the arrest documents and online jail records, which indicated he did not have a bond for the murder charges.

A statement released by the Logan Police Department, which was obtained by the newspaper, states the attack is "believed to be a random act." Police stated Curry had "no known relationship" with the women.

The police did not release the identities of the women because the victims' relatives invoked Marsy's Law, which allows victims or their families to withhold their identities from public police accounts.