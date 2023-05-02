Fla. Teacher Allegedly Kissed Underage Student in Classroom, Made Sexual Comments to Him for Weeks

Authorities arrested a teacher accused of kissing a teenage student in her Florida classroom after she allegedly spent several weeks making sexual comments toward him.

According to a Sarasota Police Department news release, Michele Little faces a charge of indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors in connection with the alleged abuse involving a 17-year-old male student at Sarasota Military Academy High School.

Police say school representatives contacted them after rumors involving Little, 29, and the student began to circulate.

Little was interviewed by police on April 25 and placed on administrative leave.

Two days later, police interviewed the student, who accused Little of making sexual comments toward him over the course of multiple weeks.

The pair subsequently met in her classroom after school on April 17, when she allegedly "closed the blinds" on her door. The two then allegedly "made out" for 10-15 minutes while the student "pretend[ed] he was on a computer working" in case anyone walked in, say police in the release.

Little was arrested Friday and appeared in court over the weekend.

According to jail records, Little is no longer in custody.

It's unclear if she retained an attorney to comment on her behalf or if she entered a plea to the charges.

The Sarasota Military Academy High School issued a statement to students, parents and faculty acknowledging the investigation.

"The High School administration was made aware of an alleged incident that happened between a staff member and student that is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department," the statement reads. "We have come to learn that an arrest was made by the Sarasota Police Department, and any updates regarding this case will be released by the SPD."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sarasota police at 941-263-6067 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

