According to police, Meghan Mary Rodriguez allegedly acknowledged kissing the student, but denied they had sex

Fla. Teacher, 37, Allegedly Had Sex with 17-Year-Old Who Was Worried 'She Would Fail Him'

A 37-year-old high school teacher is facing criminal charges in Florida, where authorities allege she had sex with one of her students inside the school nearly a year ago.

An arrest report obtained by PEOPLE confirms Meghan Mary Rodriguez was arrested Thursday on a sexual assault charge.

Rodriguez was briefly detained before posting bond. Efforts to reach Rodriguez for comment were unsuccessful Wednesday.

The Pensacola News Journal reports Rodriguez was informed she was under investigation, and resigned from her position with the Santa Rosa County School District on May 28.

The arrest report indicates the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip in early March, alleging Rodriguez had had sex with one of her students last summer.

Detectives spoke with the alleged victim, who said friendly texts with his teacher took a sexual turn last summer, the arrest report states.

According to the arrest report, the 17-year-old student attended a summer practice at Navarre High School, and afterwards, the boy went to meet Rodriguez in her classroom to discuss something. During that meeting, the two allegedly had sex.

"[The student] insisted that this only occurred once and he regretted it afterwards," the report states.

After speaking to police in March, the boy spoke with his parents, telling them about the alleged encounter. According to the arrest report, he alleged that Rodriguez initiated the illicit encounter, and that he went along with it, fearing "she would fail him" otherwise.

Police met with Rodriguez in the Navarre High School principal's office the same day the tip was received. The report indicates she had acknowledged kissing the boy but denied further sexual contact.