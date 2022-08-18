Florida Teacher Is Accused of Hiding Missing Child In Her Home

A 31-year-old Florida teacher has been charged with custodial interference after being accused of hiding a child who'd been reported missing.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested Kelly Simpson on a single count of interfering with the custody of a minor.

Police had been looking for the child since Aug. 12, when he was reported missing by his parents.

"While investigators were attempting to locate" the missing child, "information they received led them to the home of Kelly Simpson" in Port Charlotte, reads a police statement.

"Investigators successfully recovered the juvenile located inside the home of Simpson," the statement says.

Simpson allegedly picked the juvenile up from "an unknown location." She is accused of "concealing him inside her home while having knowledge of his missing endangered status."

Simpson is currently employed by Charlotte County Public Schools as a high school English teacher.

It was unclear Thursday if Simpson had entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

PEOPLE was unable to immediately reach her by phone Thursday.

Police have categorized the case as an ongoing investigation, and ask that anyone with information call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at (941) 639-2101.