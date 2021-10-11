The arrest of Heiry Calvi, 41, came after the teen student allegedly showed other students cellphone videos of the two of them having sex

Florida Teacher Accused of Having Sex with 15-Year-Old Student Is Pregnant, Police Say

A Florida teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old former student fell under scrutiny last spring after the student allegedly showed others a cellphone video of the two of them having sex, police say.

And now, according to police, the teacher has told them that she is pregnant.

The 41-year-old teacher, Heiry Calvi, had no comment about the allegations as she was released Saturday from jail after posting bond following her Thursday arrest, reports WSVN and CBS Miami.

A Doral police spokesperson, Rey Valdes, confirmed the woman's pregnancy to PEOPLE, and said she revealed her condition during the jail intake process after her arrest.

An arrest report said the student claimed the sexual encounters were consensual.

"A child does not have the legal authority to give consent even though the child may say 'this is OK,''' Valdes previously told the Miami Herald. "The responsibility is on the adult."

An attorney for Calvi was not identified and the father of her unborn child was not revealed.

A police report said Calvi had taught the student at John I. Smith K-8 Center, and the two grew close last year when Calvi began tutoring the student at the student's home.

The allegations first were reported by students in March to a principal and a school resource officer at J.C. Bermudez Sr. High School, which shares a campus with the K-8 Center, according to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE.

Officers brought in to investigate searched the student's cellphone and found "photographs that were certainly inappropriate, that indicate that there was in fact an inappropriate relationship," Valdes told WSVN.

Along with nude pictures of Calvi and the student, investigators discovered a WhatsApp message thread in which the two texted "I love you" to each other, images of them together at locations outside school such as Miami Beach, alleged evidence that Calvi allowed her credit card to be used by the student, and an audio recording of the student advising an unknown other person to deny awareness of the relationship, according to the police report.

After Calvi's arrest, Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed by today's arrest involving inappropriate employee behavior," it says. "When the district was apprised of these allegations in March, the employee was immediately reassigned to a non-school site location. The district will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system.

"M-DCPS will continue to review its employee trainings to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the district's professional expectations of them and their ethical obligation to safeguard children."

The district did not report any prior disciplinary actions taken against Calvi, who now is charged with with lewd and lascivious battery; electronic transmission harmful to minors; unlawful use of a communications device; child neglect; and offenses against students by authority figures.

Regarding an additional charge of possession of a firearm on school property, Calvi said the Glock 43 9mm handgun recovered from her car when she was arrested belonged to her husband and is always kept in the vehicle, reports CBS Miami.

Calvi has not yet entered a plea, according to available online records.

"She was a really good teacher," student Luigi Lopresti told WSVN. "She knew how to explain things really well. It's just – I can't believe that."