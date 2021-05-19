Alicia "Red" Campitelli’s family, friends and clients are hashtagging posts on Facebook with #JusticeforRed, urging anyone with information about her murder to come forward

Mystery Surrounds Killing of Fla. Tattoo Shop Employee Found Dead in Home: 'She Was Really Loved'

A beloved tattoo shop piercer was found dead in her Florida home, and police are still searching for a killer while family, friends and loyal clients grieve her loss.

On Saturday at about 11:15 a.m., deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a deceased woman at a residence on Merritt Island, just off the east coast of Florida near Cocoa.

Deputies found a woman later identified as Alicia Campitelli, 35, inside, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office says in a release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, dispatchers said she was shot and robbed, ClickOrlando reports.

No arrests have been made at this time.

"Most of you may know by now my daughter Alicia was taken from us brutally yesterday," her father, Phil Campitelli wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "Our hearts are broken & we can't make sense of this. We don't understand why anyone would harm our beautiful, generous, loving girl."

He asked well-wishers to "please pray that Florida Brevard County Sheriff Office will swiftly bring justice to the person responsible."

Known as "Red" at DaVinci Tattoo and Body Piercing on Merritt Island where she'd worked for the last 7 years, Campitelli is remembered for her big heart and for being there for her clients, ClickOrlando reports.

"Everybody who had contact with her, she literally has touched their lives," manager Rosy Laboy told ClickOrlando.

"She was all about her job," she told the outlet. "She was very professional, very knowledgeable. To this day, people always ask for her. People made appointments, specifically, to be pierced by her."

One of Campitelli's neighbors, Sierra Williams, who was also a client of hers, said her friend's death is "a big loss because everybody really loved her," she told ClickOrlando. "She was really loved, and she was a special person."

"Alicia had an infectious laugh, a great sense of humor, a beautiful smile, was creative, had a fun personality, and lit up the room," Campitelli's longtime friend Stel Bailey wrote on Facebook Saturday. "She inspired many with her story and perseverance and was a strong woman with a big heart. This loss hurts deeply, and I can't even imagine the pain her family feels right now."

Since Campitelli's death, her friends and family have been hashtagging posts on social media with #JusticeforRed and #RedStrong, Florida Today reports.

"If this was your sister, mother, daughter and so on you would want justice!" Laura Lou Rivera wrote on Facebook. "We can't be afraid to speak."

Campitelli's softball team is also mourning her loss.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).