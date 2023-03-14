Fla. Son Fatally Shot Mom, 4 Others Before Turning Gun on Himself

Police identified victims Yoanka Aguilar, 54, Beatriz Ferrer David, 24, and Barbara David Ballesteros, 58

Published on March 14, 2023 01:55 PM
Barbara David Ballesteros, Yoanka Aguilar, Beatriz Ferrer David
Police have identified four of the five people killed in a quadruple murder-suicide perpetrated by the son of one of the victims at a Florida home.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed 24-year-old Dhani Aguilar shot and killed Yoanka Aguilar, 54; Beatriz Ferrer David, 24; Barbara David Ballesteros, 58; and another unidentified male, before turning the gun on himself, per a news release.

According to WPLG-TV, Rolando Aguilar identified Aguilar as his son and Yoanka as his ex-wife.

On Friday, officers responded to a Miami Lakes, Fla., home for a welfare check, at the request of a family member who told police she was unable to make contact with the people inside.

Officers entered the residence through a back window and discovered five individuals suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, the release reads.

Police said Aguilar, who was found in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was determined to be the shooter.

A motive was undisclosed.

Police continue to investigate.

