Fla. Son Fatally Shot Mom, 4 Others Before Turning Gun on Himself

Police have identified four of the five people killed in a quadruple murder-suicide perpetrated by the son of one of the victims at a Florida home.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed 24-year-old Dhani Aguilar shot and killed Yoanka Aguilar, 54; Beatriz Ferrer David, 24; Barbara David Ballesteros, 58; and another unidentified male, before turning the gun on himself, per a news release.

According to WPLG-TV, Rolando Aguilar identified Aguilar as his son and Yoanka as his ex-wife.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Friday, officers responded to a Miami Lakes, Fla., home for a welfare check, at the request of a family member who told police she was unable to make contact with the people inside.

Officers entered the residence through a back window and discovered five individuals suffering from fatal gunshot wounds, the release reads.

Police said Aguilar, who was found in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was determined to be the shooter.

A motive was undisclosed.

Police continue to investigate.