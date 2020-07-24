The suspect in the slaying of Sofia, 19, and Rebeca Davila, 20, shot himself in the head following a high-speed police chase

2 Fla. Sisters Are Fatally Shot by Abusive Ex-Boyfriend, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

Anthony Stoutt had made clear his intentions before he fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her older sister.

Ten months before the discovery Wednesday morning of Sofia, 19, and Rebeca Davila, 20, dead at their mother's home in Palm Beach County, Fla., Rebecca had sought a domestic violence against the man terrorizing her sibling.

“I fear for my safety because Anthony has stated he will kill anyone who files a restraining order," she wrote in her September request for the order, reports The Palm Beach Post.

By the time deputies arrived at the Lantana-area home after at least one neighbor called 911 around 9 a.m. to report shouting, "horrified" screaming and then gunshots, the suspect was gone, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Later on Wednesday, the agency identified Stoutt as the shooting suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for two counts of first-degree murder.

Before local authorities could capture him, however, law enforcement agencies in Volusia and St. Johns counties to the north spotted Stoutt's white Honda Accord on I-95 shortly after 6 p.m., according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office obtained by PEOPLE.

As deputies pulled up behind Stoutt's vehicle and switched on their emergency lights to make a traffic stop, Stoutt accelerated to about 90 miles per hour during a 7-mile chase "with no intent of stopping," according to the report, before swerving to avoid "stop sticks" that had been placed farther up the road and striking a median guardrail.

As Stoutt's vehicle slowed, "I heard what appeared to be a single gunshot," wrote Deputy Brett Harwick in the report.

Officers advanced on the vehicle to find the suspect had "noticeable trauma to his head and was unresponsive." Stoutt was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared no other details about the shooting of the Davila sisters.

According to the The Palm Beach Post, the older Rebeca had pursued the domestic violence injunction on behalf of Sofia, who indicated she was too afraid to do so. The order was approved in October by Circuit Judge Jessica Ticktin, and was still in place at the time the two women were killed, reports the newspaper.

Six weeks after that injunction was issued, Stoutt was charged in November with battery after Sofia alleged he'd grabbed her arm and thrown a water bottle at her. The pair were then still dating off and on, according to Stoutt's arrest report. Charges against him were later dropped.

Sofia Davila was studying criminal justice at Palm Beach State College, according to her Facebook page. The Post reports that Rebeca also had attended Palm Beach State, worked as a technician at JFK Medical Center North and also as a model, and had a boyfriend of about three years who’d lived with the family.