Fla. Realtor Fatally Shot While Sitting in Car, and Her Killing May Be Tied to a Tenant's Eviction

A Florida real estate agent was shot multiple times while sitting in her car, and authorities say that her death may be related to an ongoing dispute between a tenant and a landlord.

Sara Michelle Trost, 40, drove last Thursday from her home in Parkland to a home in Coral Springs, Fla. She was sitting in her car in the driveway when she was ambushed and shot multiple times. She died at the scene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hours after the shooting, police arrested Raymond Wesley Reese, 51, of Boca Raton. He has been charged with murder in connection with Trost's death.

Authorities have not released an alleged motive in the killing, but Coral Springs police tell WSVN-TV that they are investigating the possibility that Trost's death was connected to a dispute between a tenant and landlord.

Neighbors tell Local 10 that Reese was a tenant who had recently moved out of the home where Trost was shot. Trost did not own the home, but was at the property for business purposes. Police have not released how she was connected with the property.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Trost, who leaves behind a husband and a young daughter, was very involved with her synagogue, Chabad of Parkland. She had accompanied other congregants on a trip to Israel. According to her rabbi, she could always be counted upon to volunteer.

"[She was] so loving and caring," Rabbi Shuey Biston tells CBS 12. "There wasn't a project that we started in the community that she wouldn't be a part of ... she was just a really special person. Anything she touched, she turned to gold."

Trost also volunteered her time at the Paw Patrol Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

"Our heart goes out to Sara Michelle, her daughter, her husband Jason, and her whole family, her fur children, as well as her human child," Rachel Lucuara, of the Paw Patrol Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, told Local 10.