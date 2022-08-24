Florida Postal Worker Killed by 5 Dogs While Delivering Mail: 'How Did It Get So Far?'

"The U.S. Postal Service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time," the USPS said in a statement shared with PEOPLE

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022 11:32 AM
USPS vehicle parked on the side of the road
Photo: Getty

A U.S. Postal Service carrier died after she was attacked by five dogs in Florida when her official vehicle broke down on the job.

Pamela Jane Rock died at a hospital Monday around 7:30 p.m. after the attack, which happened Sunday in Putnam County, Florida, in an Interlachen Lakes Estates neighborhood, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to PEOPLE. The area is about 65 miles south of Jacksonville.

Rock, 61, was waiting for assistance with her postal vehicle when the dogs broke through a fence, escaped and mauled her, according to NBC News, citing Putnam County Sheriff's Col. Joseph Wells at a Tuesday news conference.

Neighbors and the animals' owner helped pull the pets away from Rock after they heard her screams. The dogs were contained by the time sheriff's deputies arrived, according to the news release. One neighbor "shot a rifle into the ground to scare the animals," the release reads, though NBC News reported Wells said a neighbor "fired several shots in the air in an attempt to disrupt the attack," which was ultimately unsuccessful.

The owner of the five dogs relinquished custody of the animals and they will be "humanely euthanized," according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors told NBC that the dogs had been running wild in the neighborhood for months.

Dogs Attack and Kill Mail Carrier Pamela Jane Rock in Flordia
Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Animal control officials had visited the home where the five dogs lived at least two times in the last three years, Wells said Tuesday, but the animals were not deemed dangerous and their owner was cooperative, according to NBC. It's unclear whether the dogs' owner will face any charges over the attack; Wells cited a local statute and said dog owners may be liable if they know their pets are dangerous but fail to "exercise due caution," per the outlet.

Rock was taken to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital and then flown to a trauma center in Gainesville, Florida, where her niece Kaydee Richley told First Coast News that doctors amputated Rock's arm before she died.

"How did it get so far?" Richley told First Coast News on Tuesday. "Why were there so many dogs just able to get to here? Where were the owners, why were they not locked up?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"A postal family member lost her life in a dog bite attack," the USPS said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "The U.S. Postal Service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time."

"The safety of our carriers is of paramount concern to the Postal Service. The Postal Service highlights safety initiatives and provides employees with ongoing dog bite awareness training," the statement continued, noting that the agency participates in National Dog Bite Prevention Week.

The USPS added that mail carriers are instructed to use their mail satchel "like a soft shield" as a first line of defense, and that they also carry pepper spray.

"If a loose dog is known to be on the carrier's delivery route, the address can be programmed into their delivery scanner, and an alert will pop up when they approach that area to warn them," the USPS statement said. "Unfortunately attacks such as this provide the Postal Service an opportunity to remind dog owners that it is their responsibility to restrain their pet in order to avoid attacks against our employees while they are in performance of their duties."

Richley told First Coast News that her aunt finished training with the USPS in December 2021.

"She was just so excited for this new adventure," Richley said.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock (12554001a) United Parcel Service (UPS) driver Joe Speeler makes a delivery at the Leanon Shops in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on . United Parcel Service Inc. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, reported third-quarter profit of $2.33 billion United Parcel Service Results, Pittsburgh, United States - 21 Sep 2021
UPS Drivers Say 'Brutal' Heat Is Endangering Their Lives; Company Says Safety 'Highest Priority'
Great Dane
5 Great Danes Believed to Have Killed Their Owner in Northwest Iowa Ditch
San Antonio Animal Care Services Tortoise
50-Lb. Tortoise Found Wandering in San Antonio Park After Digging Out of Owners' Backyard
Richard Hutch Barry
Calif. Man, 59, Is Mauled to Death by 5 English Bulldogs That Were 'Focused on Harming'
Michele Sheeks
Woman Dies Months After April Dog Attack, Which Led to Mauling Death of State Worker Investigating Incident
Man Charged after elderly man killed by pack of 7 dogs primary: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=428909475946222&set=pcb.428911012612735 credit Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office
Texas Man, 47, Charged After Elderly Man Fatally Mauled by Pack of 7 Dogs in Unprovoked Attack
Alligator is Found Hidden in Garage;
Florida Deputies Relocate Alligator Found in Garage Near Sheriff's Office: 'Later Gator!'
13-month-old killed in family dog attack
13-Month-Old La. Boy Is Mauled to Death by Family Dog; Animal Was Killed After Attacking Officer
Camel
Camel Bites Minnesota Zoo Worker, Drags Him 15 Feet by the Head Before Biting Another Employee
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
9-Year-Old Boy Loses Both Parents and Younger Sister as Sole Survivor of Campground Shooting
Shark fin above water
Teen Suffers Serious Injuries in Shark Attack at Florida Beach: 'It's a Tragedy,' Says Sheriff
Brandy Lee Dowdy
Ala. State Worker Investigating Dog Attack Is Mauled to Death, Owner Charged with Manslaughter
Coyote
2-Year-Old Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Being Attacked by Coyote Outside Dallas Home
snake
Man with 124 Pet Snakes — Including 14-Foot-Long Burmese Python — Died of Snake Bite, Autopsy Finds
Disabled veteran says support dog attacked with an arrow
Alabama Veteran Says His Support Dog Was Attacked with an Arrow: 'He Was Hardly Breathing'
Anita Mears
Okla. Woman Was Fatally Mauled by Dogs, Police Initially Thought She'd Been Stabbed to Death