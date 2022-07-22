Christopher Pullease grabbed an officer who tried to pull him away from a suspect during an arrest captured on video

Florida Police Sergeant Who Grabbed Fellow Officer by Her Throat Charged with Battery and Assault

A police sergeant in Florida who was seen grabbing a fellow officer by the throat during an arrest was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

On Thursday, Christopher Pullease was charged with the crimes, as well as evidence tampering and assaulting a civilian during a November 2021 incident, according to NBC News.

In January, Pullease, 47, was removed from supervisor duties at the Sunrise Police Department after body camera footage surfaced of the sergeant threatening a suspect and allegedly pointing pepper spray after the suspect was already inside a police vehicle, according to ABC Local 10 News.

"You wanna play f------ games?" Pullease said during the incident, according to body camera footage released by ABC Local 10. "If you ever get disrespectful with my officers I will remove your f------ soul from your f------ body."

At that point, the video shows that another officer grabbed Pullease by the back of his belt and appeared to attempt to move him away — at which point the sergeant can be seen turning around and grabbed her by her neck. Shortly afterward, Pullease told all the officers on scene to "turn off their f------ cameras," according to the footage.

"Once the suspect was inside the patrol vehicle, the sergeant approached and engaged in a verbal altercation with the suspect in a manner that I feel was inappropriate and unprofessional," Sunrise Police Chief Anthony Rosa said in January via a written statement, according to ABC Local 10. "This supervisor escalated the encounter instead of de-escalating an emotionally charged situation."

At the time, Rosa commended the officer whose throat Pullease grabbed and said she followed the department's policies for intervening when they determine there is "imminent fear of engagements escalating unnecessarily," according to NBC News.

The Broward State Attorney's office said in a statement Thursday that Pullease faces a maximum of "five years in state prison for felony battery on a law enforcement officer, one year for assaulting a law enforcement officer, and 60 days for assault on a civilian."

"The sergeant is also accused of tampering with evidence, his cellphone, in January of this year," the statement reads. "If convicted, the maximum possible penalty is five years in state prison."

The evidence tampering charge relates to Pullease allegedly tampering with a cellphone "with the purpose to impair its verity or availability in a criminal trial," according to copies of the state attorney's charges against Pullease, as obtained by PEOPLE.