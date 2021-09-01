Fla. Police Say They've Identified a Serial Killer After 20-Year Investigation into 3 Women's Murders

DNA evidence has linked the three murders to the same suspect, Roberto Wagner Fernandes

Three women who were found dead in South Florida in the early 2000s were victims of a serial killer, authorities say.

The Broward Sheriff's Office and City of Miami Police Department announced on Tuesday that they have linked a known serial killer to the killings of the three young women.

Kimberly Dietz-Livesey was the first victim to be discovered. According to the Broward County sheriff, her body had been placed inside a suitcase that was found along a roadway in Cooper City on June 22, 2000.

On August 9, 2000, the next victim was discovered. Sia Demas was located along a road in Dania Beach, Fla. Her body had been stuffed into a duffel bag.

The third victim, Jessica Good, was found floating in Biscayne Bay on August 30, 2001. Suspicion for Good's murder fell on Roberto Wagner Fernandes, a Brazilian citizen who lived in Miami at the time. He returned to Brazil after Good was killed.

In a press release, the Broward County Sheriff's office says that DNA helped them link the deaths to each other.

"DNA evidence collected from all three crimes pointed to one as yet unknown culprit," the press release says. "Also, fingerprints from the evidence collected at two crime scenes were a match. But the identity of the killer remained a mystery."

"A major break came in 2011 when DNA from the Miami homicide matched the unknown suspect DNA profile collected from the Broward County murders," the statement continues. "Additionally, fingerprints taken from Fernandes following the death of his wife years earlier matched the fingerprints from the crime scenes. Investigators traveled to Brazil to attempt to take DNA evidence from Fernandes. However, they learned that Fernandes left Brazil for Paraguay and reportedly died in a plane crash there in 2005."

Despite Fernandes' death, authorities took an extra step to ensure that he was, in fact, tied to the killings.

"During late 2020 and early 2021, Fernandes' grave was opened and his remains were found inside," the statement continues. "His DNA profile was consistent with the unknown suspect profile collected from the crime scenes of Kimberly Dietz-Livesey, Sia Demas and Jessica Good."

The victims' families are now looking for closure -- and at least one family member is grateful to police for their tireless work.

"Broward County has always had our backs," Dietz-Livesey's husband, Michael Livesey, told Local10.com on Tuesday. "These men and women never gave up over the course of the past two decades."