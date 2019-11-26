Florida Police Investigate After Newborn Baby Is Offered for Sale on Craigslist for $500

Image zoom Craigslist

Florida authorities are trying to identify the person who posted an ad on Craigslist that appears to be selling a newborn baby for $500.

“Baby is 2 weeks old. It sleeps, don’t make noise at night,” the ad read, according to the Miami Herald. “Formula and clothes will give it to you. Can give you the baby 4 year old sister for free.”

The ad continued: “I live in a quiet influential neighborhood. I work for the department of children and families. I don’t wanna be judged for not wanting these kids.”

On Friday, the state’s Department of Law Enforcement launched a probe shortly after the ad was posted, WPTV and WKMG report. Since then, investigators have interviewed one woman they suspect to have posted the ad, but she denied any involvement.

Investigators are awaiting computer records to help locate the person behind the post. It’s still unclear whether the post was real or a hoax.