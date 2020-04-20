Police Enforcing Coronavirus Restrictions Arrest Pa. Homicide Suspect on Fla. Beach

Image zoom Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Police Department/AP/Shutterstock

Police enforcing new coronavirus restrictions on a beach in Jacksonville, Florida, ended up arresting a man wanted on homicide charges in Pennsylvania.

On Sunday morning, officers from the City of Jacksonville Police were scouring the beach to enforce newly enacted coronavirus restrictions when they spotted Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, loitering on the dunes near the shore at about 8:20 a.m., local station WJAX reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jacksonville beaches had been closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday, they were partially reopened, allowing people to swim, walk, run, fish and surf — but not sunbathe, sit in chairs or on blankets, barbecue or loiter.

When officers checked out Gatt’s background, they learned he’s wanted for the Jan. 16 killing of Michael Coover, Jr. 33, of Brackenridge, who was fatally shot multiple times at an apartment in Arnold, Pennsylvania, WPXI 11 reports.

Image zoom Mario Matthew Gatti Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Police Department/AP/Shutterstock

An arrest warrant was issued for Gatti, who was on the run and considered armed and dangerous, local station TribLIVE reported.

On Sunday, the City of Jacksonville Police posted a picture on social media of officers leading Gatti – dressed in American flag board shorts – away in handcuffs.

“This morning, while officers patrolled the beach proper they captured a Fugitive from Justice, wanted in Arnold, Pennsylvania for Homicide,” the Jacksonville Beach Police Department tweeted. “Good job!”

Gatti was arrested and booked into the Duval County Jail as a fugitive from justice, KIRO 7 reports.

He is also charged with giving false information to law enforcement officers in felony or missing investigation and possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, according to police.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf and when he will be extradited back to Pennsylvania.

Image zoom Michael Coover Jr. Facebook

On Friday, Jacksonville beaches reopened from 6-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. with restrictions, drawing massive crowds.