Undercover Operation Saves 2 Girls from Sex Trafficking, Leads to 18 People's Arrests

The suspects came from all different backgrounds, including one who was an elementary school teacher

Eighteen people have been arrested and charged in connection with a human trafficking case involving underage victims.

According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Florida, one of the victims involved in the case is safe and another possible victim has been rescued.

The arrests were made following a three-month undercover investigation into the solicitation of minors that was part of Tampa-based Operation Wanderlust.

Throughout the investigation, which started in November of 2021, detectives in the human trafficking unit went undercover and posed as minors.

HCSO says the suspects came from all over the Tampa Bay area, with one even driving from Boca Raton to meet a minor.

"During the online discussions, the suspects solicited sexual acts from detectives posing as teens, sent inappropriate pictures, and agreed to drive to Hillsborough County in order to meet their potential victims for sex," said HCSO in the news release.

According to HCSO, the suspects are facing a variety of charges. Some include unlawful use of a two-way communications device, use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, traveling to meet a minor after using computer services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts, use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and attempted lewd or lascivious battery.

The HCSO did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional comment or an update on the case.

Sheriff Chad Chronister with the HCSO said the suspects came all different backgrounds.

One, Derrick McLaughlin, was the principal at an elementary school in Hillsborough County.

"Another suspect, Robin Varghese, is known to be affiliated to his father's church, Bethel of Brandon Pentecostal Church," Chronister said. "No matter what these suspects did for a living, they sought to take advantage of a young person in our area, which is unacceptable."

Eduardo Antonio Iglesias Amaya, another suspect, was arrested twice during the operation and received 18 additional counts of child porn after officers found evidence on his phone, the news release added.

During the operation, two 15-year-old girls were rescued. One of them was in the process of being taken advantage of by a 41-year-old man, according to HCSO. Authorities alleged the other girl was being groomed to take part in the suspect's "rape (BDSM) fantasies."