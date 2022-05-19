Police found Haley Friedel, 24, sitting in the driver's seat of her car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds

Fla. Nurse Who 'Inspired So Many' Shot to Death by Firefighter in Apparent Murder-Suicide

A Florida woman was found shot to death in her driveway in what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide.

According to a news release, police responded to a call of shots fired at a Titusville, Fla., home the morning of May 12. Upon arrival, they discovered 24-year-old nurse Haley Friedel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds sitting in the driver's seat of her car, parked in her driveway, the release read.

The body of 32-year-old Gregory DePietro — a firefighter with the Seminole County Fire Department — was found with a single gunshot wound on the lawn.

While Friedel was pronounced dead at the scene, DePietro died at the hospital, authorities said. The Titusville Police Department didn't elaborate on the pair's relationship, other than they were "known to each other."

The preliminary investigation indicated DePietro arrived at Friedel's home and parked his car directly behind hers, per the release. He then fired multiple rounds at the victim through the driver's side window, before turning the gun on himself.

According to her obituary, Friedel had recently launched her nursing career at a Florida hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign organized to help family with funeral costs described the budding nurse as an "amazing daughter, sister and friend" who "brought so much love" and "inspired so many."

"Haley had a personality that radiated and shined much like the beautiful sunflower she loved — bringing joy to so many people around her," the fundraiser description read.

WESH-TV reports DePietro served with the SCFD since 2018.