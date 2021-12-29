Florida Neighbors Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide After Floodlight Dispute Escalates into Gunfire

The shooter "was found sitting in a chair deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to authorities

Two Florida neighbors were found dead after a months-long fight over a floodlight ended in an apparent murder-suicide.

On Monday afternoon, Lake County deputies responded to a shooting at a Paisley residence. Upon arrival, they found Timothy Patch, 59, dead in his driveway.

The body of his neighbor, 61-year-old Eric Hilderbrandt, was found in his own backyard. He was "sitting in a chair deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Lt. Fred Jones with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

"All I know is I went out the side door, I heard bang, bang, bang three times," Gary Moran, who lives across the street, told WESH.

Jones said the pair had been fighting since October over a floodlight Patch installed outside his home. Hilderbrandt complained the light was too bright and was shinning into his bedroom, WFLA reports.

Hilderbrandt is believed to have shot Patch before returning to his yard, where he fatally shot himself.

"This is something that's been going on since October and I guess today it just finally came to a clash," Jones said, WESH reports.

According to Moran, the pair had been living beside each other for less than a year. Hilderbrandt lived with his sister, who was home at the time but not injured.