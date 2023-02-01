3 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide After Grandmother Discovers Grandson in Florida Home

The grandson, along with his mother and the mother's boyfriend, were found dead — and police believe the mom's boyfriend committed the crime

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 1, 2023 12:33 PM
Florida Murder-Sucide
Photo: Fox 35 Orlando

Three people — a woman, her son and the woman's boyfriend — were all found dead in a home in St. Cloud, Fla., in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a press conference Tuesday night that the sheriff's office received a call from the grandmother of one of the victims at 2:30 p.m. She told authorities that she had gone to her grandson's home to check on him because she hadn't heard from him in a while, but upon entering his home, she found him dead.

Lopez said officers responded to the scene and found two additional dead bodies, the boy's mother and her boyfriend, whose identities have not yet been released. He identified the woman's grandson as an adult in his early 20s and said the mother and boyfriend appeared to be in their mid 30s to late 40s.

After a preliminary investigation, he said police believe that the mother's boyfriend was the one who carried out the murders.

"At this time we do suspect it's him based on what's on scene," said Lopez. "However, just because [of the] the conditions of the bodies, we want to make sure that we're waiting on a [medical examiner] to positively identify them and give an exact cause of death."

Lopez said that a gun was not found at the scene, and he did not give any other details about how the victims could have died. He said it was also unclear how long the family had been deceased before authorities received the call.

He added that there was no history of domestic violence at the residence and the boyfriend had been living in the home, which was in a mobile home park, with the mother and son since August.

Lopez called the situation a "horrific tragedy" and said that the grandmother who made the discovery was "very upset and distraught."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Juan Acosta, a president of the HomeOwners Association in the area, told Orlando TV station WKMG-TV that the crime in the area was surprising.

"Not expecting stuff like that happen here because this is a family place," Acosta said. "A bunch of kids you can see here playing everyday."

Related Articles
Las Vegas police work near the home of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities raided the home of the former actor Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault investigation Chasing Horse Arrest Nevada, North Las Vegas, United States - 31 Jan 2023
'Dances With Wolves' Actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges in Nevada 
A baby was abandoned in Polk County, Florida.
Newborn Baby Girl Abandoned at Birth Found Alive 'by the Grace of God' in Florida Woods
Tampa Dog Was Rescued After Child Found Him On Walk Home From School
Florida Dog Stuck in Pond Rescued After Child Walking to School Spots the Distressed Pet
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Wife Whose Husband Drove Tesla Off Cliff Told Paramedics, 'He Intentionally Tried to Kill Us'
Jesse Metzger
Texas Dad of 3 with Another Baby on the Way Is Killed in Alleged Road Rage Shooting
Drive-by shooting injures 10 in Lakeland, Florida
10 People Injured in 'Targeted' Florida Mass Shooting: Likely 'Not a Random Act,' Police Say
Rob Gronkowski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Rob Gronkowski Says Partying Made Him a Better Player: 'It Translated to the Football Field'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-denim Denim Bradshaw
Boy, 14, Killed at North Carolina Rodeo During First Bull Ride: 'My Lil Cowboy'
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Doctor Charged with Attempted Murder After Driving Tesla Off Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside
6-month-old twin Ky'air Thomas, at center of AMBER Alert in December dies
Ohio Infant Dies One Month After Abduction: 'We Are Living a Nightmare'
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Husband of Mass. Mom Who Allegedly Killed Their 3 Children Asks People to Forgive Wife
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Nadia Ferreira and Co-Founder Maestro Cares Marc Anthony attend the 9th Annual Maestro Cares Foundation Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
Law enforcement work an investigation of an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded, on January 28, 2023, on January 28, 2023, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, just north of Beverly Hills. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/ AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
3 Dead, 4 Injured in Los Angeles Shooting, Suspect Remains at Large: Police
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
2 Memphis Fire Dept. Employees 'Relieved of Duty' After Tyre Nichols Waited 22 Minutes for Ambulance
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sgt Brian Moore/AP/Shutterstock (13744707a) In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County, Calif. The driver of the car that plunged 250 feet off a cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced, that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail California Car Falls Off Cliff, San Mateo County, United States - 04 Jan 2023
Driver of Tesla That Went Over Calif. Cliff with His Family Inside Moved to Jail from Hospital
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Sainz/AP/Shutterstock (13721810a) Portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7 Police Force Investigation, Memphis, United States - 17 Jan 2023
Tyre Nichols Video Footage Shows Memphis Man Being Beaten, Punched