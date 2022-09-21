Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death

Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen alive in April 2019, seven months before her body was found in Alabama

Published on September 21, 2022 11:46 AM
Taylor Rose Williams
Taylor Rose Williams. Photo: Jacksonville Police Department

A Florida woman learned this week she'll be spending the rest of her life behind bars for the 2019 starvation death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Court records confirm Brianna Shontae Williams, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday — six months after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of daughter Taylor Rose Williams.

The former Navy chief petty officer, who had been stationed in Jacksonville, was accused of neglecting the girl to the point of starvation.

Williams reported her daughter missing on Nov. 6, 2019.

She told investigators she discovered her back door was unlocked when she woke up that morning and soon after, realized Taylor was gone.

Police said she stopped cooperating with the investigation after they questioned some inconsistencies in her accounts of what happened.

One week later, Taylor's badly decomposed body was found in a "wooded area" of Alabama, where she's originally from.

Her body had been placed inside a garbage bag and buried in a shallow grave.

Search teams uncovered the girl's remains between Demopolis and Linden, Ala.

On Nov. 12, 2019, Williams was charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

Williams was "absentee booked" at a local hospital, police said, where she had been admitted following an apparent intentional overdose.

Taylor was last seen alive in April of 2019.

According to Jacksonville.com, Circuit Court Judge Kevin Blazs called the murder "a tragedy all around."

He told Williams he'd spent the weekend looking over all of the evidence.

"The victim was not valued from the time of conception by either her father or mother," the judge said. "Her mother suffered from an eating disorder. The father complained that the victim was not being properly fed. The defendant then removed the victim from child care about four months prior to the victim's death. Taylor remained home alone and unprovided for throughout that time period."

During a pre-sentencing hearing on Friday, a statement Williams had written was read aloud in court.

"I failed as a mother, a protector and as a decent human being," the statement read, Jacksonville.com reports. "I didn't take advantage of any timely opportunity to right my wrongs. I apologize to everyone affected by this tragedy. I am punished every day since losing my baby."

As he delivered her sentence, Blazs said that he "wanted to ensure that the community is protected and that the decision is rendered in a way that does not dishonor the death of Taylor Rose."

Williams received credit for the 1,043 days she has already served.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

