Florida Mother Accidentally Shot After Toddler Pulls Gun Out from Under Car Seat

A Florida woman was accidentally shot by her toddler in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the 3-year-old toddler, who was in the car with his mother at the time, grabbed a gun that had been placed under one of the car’s seats. The handgun was lawfully owned by the child’s father.

When the toddler grabbed the gun from under the seat, it accidentally discharged and struck his mother.

According to The Sun-Sentinel, the toddler and his 1-year-old sister were in the car with their mother at the time of the incident, while their father was inside a nearby store.

Police said the mother was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries. WSVN reported that she was shot in the leg.

“She looked responsive,” a witness told WSVN. “On the ground, she seemed responsive to the officers, and they transferred her out of here pretty quick.”

Police have not released the identities of the mother and father, nor their children. Authorities also told The Sun-Sentinel that it is too early to determine if anyone will be charged.