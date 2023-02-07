'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'

A beloved Florida mom of three is dead in what authorities allege to be an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated at the hands of her estranged husband.

Citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV-TV and WPBF-TV report Brittany Carter, a realtor, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., on Jan. 20.

Her estranged husband, Stephen Smith, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities allege Smith shot and killed Carter before turning the gun on himself, the outlets report.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Carter, 34, was a mom to two boys and one girl. None of the children were home at the time of the incident, say reports.

Carter and Smith shared two of her three children, according to WPTV.

"She was the best mom — that's how we want to remember her," friend Lisa Silva told the Post. "Let us remember her beautiful life."

Loved ones remembered Carter as "vibrant and fierce, while her former employer Milly Taylor described her as "eloquent, intelligent, energetic and charismatic," The Palm Beach Post reports.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.