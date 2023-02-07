'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'

Brittany Carter, a 34-year-old realtor and mom of three, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., authorities say

By
Published on February 7, 2023 02:41 PM
Brittany Carter
Brittany Carter. Photo: Facebook

A beloved Florida mom of three is dead in what authorities allege to be an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated at the hands of her estranged husband.

Citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV-TV and WPBF-TV report Brittany Carter, a realtor, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., on Jan. 20.

Her estranged husband, Stephen Smith, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities allege Smith shot and killed Carter before turning the gun on himself, the outlets report.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Carter, 34, was a mom to two boys and one girl. None of the children were home at the time of the incident, say reports.

Carter and Smith shared two of her three children, according to WPTV.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She was the best mom — that's how we want to remember her," friend Lisa Silva told the Post. "Let us remember her beautiful life."

Loved ones remembered Carter as "vibrant and fierce, while her former employer Milly Taylor described her as "eloquent, intelligent, energetic and charismatic," The Palm Beach Post reports.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Related Articles
Luis Navarrete and Magaly Mejia Cano
Texas Police Link 3 Student Deaths and 7 Additional Fentanyl Overdoses to Carrollton Home
tyler lawrence
Man Arrested in Connection with Death of 13-Year-Old Shot Outside Grandparents' House 
Darlene Flores and Eric Johnson, Jr.
Ohio Mom and Her 2 Teen Sons Found Dead in Home After Murder-Suicide
Brooke and Adrian Gilley; Kristi Nicole Gilley
Father of Kidnapped Mo. Children Found in Fla. Supermarket Says They're 'Still in Shock'
Saraiah Acosta
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Brandon Russell, Sarah Clendaniel
2 Arrested in Alleged 'Racially Motivated' Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid
Davis Hodge Jr., 30, of Homestead, faces multiple counts of engaging in a sex act with a minor over the age of 12.
Fla. Elementary School Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Girl, 13, in Classroom, Calling Her 'Girlfriend'
Benjamin Gilmer
Why This Doctor Is Still Fighting to Free a Killer from Prison a Year After He Was Pardoned
Brooke and Adrian Gilley
2 Kidnapped Missouri Children Found in Florida Supermarket a Year After Abduction: Police
Lindsay Marie Clancy and family
Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children Was Overmedicated on Prescription Drugs, Attorney Says
Northwest Houston neighbors on edge after man killed by dogs
Texas Man, 30, Mauled to Death While Trying to Protect His Dog from Neighbor's Dogs
pic
Texas Woman Sentenced to 55 Years for Strangling Best Friend Then Stealing Her Newborn Girl
gavel
N.J. Man Admits Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Teenager He Sent Explicit Photos
Morgan Daub
Pa. Parents Were Persuaded by Daughter to Join Double Murder-Suicide Pact, Police Believe
Mark and Julie Jensen
Wife Wrote 'Letter from the Grave' Before 2008 Death — Now Husband Is Guilty of Poisoning Her with Antifreeze
William Haven Hicks, KC Johnson
N.C. Transgender Woman Who Vanished Nearly 3 Weeks Ago Is Presumed Dead, Man Arrested for Murder