Florida Mom Who Escaped Domestic Abuse Stabbing in 2015 Is Found Buried in Yard

Authorities have recovered the body of a Florida mom of three who was missing since February, WJAX-TV reports.

The body of LaDonna Williams, 41, was found buried in the backyard of a Jacksonville, Fla., rental home, according to the station.

On April 20, the owner of the rental property called 911 after he discovered a dead body while he was preparing his house for new renters, per the outlet. Loved ones identified her as LaDonna shortly after.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes LaDonna was murdered, but they are still trying to figure out how she was killed and by whom.

"She was a very good mother, she was a good mother to all my friends, my siblings as well," LaDonna's daughter Tammy Williams told WJAX on Monday. "She did not deserve to die like that."

WJXT-TV had previously spoken to LaDonna in 2015, after she and her son reportedly survived a domestic knife attack.

"I wasn't sure who was going to live and who wasn't," she told the station at the time. "I feel like my son put his life on the line for me and he very well could have lost his life."

Now, family and friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help lay to rest the "independent, strong, motivated" mother they knew and loved.

"She lived life day by day ready for whatever God had planned," the fundraiser description read. "She was the grandmother of two, soon to be four. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was loved by everyone she met and kept faith in her heart."