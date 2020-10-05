Stephanie Hollingsworth was last seen in the Orlando area on September 25

Fla. Mom with 'Heart of Gold' Vanishes Without a Trace, Was Last Seen Withdrawing $20 from ATM

Authorities are searching for a Florida woman who vanished without a trace more than a week ago — and are seeking tips from the public to help find her.

Shortly after noon on September 25, Stephanie Hollingsworth left her home in the Orlando suburb of Belle Isle, Florida, to run some errands. She left her cell phone at home. She got into her silver Chevy Tahoe and swung by a bank drive-through, where she withdrew $20 in cash. She has not been seen since.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We don't have any more information than that," her husband, Scott Hollingsworth, tells PEOPLE. "But she couldn't have made it far with only $20. She hasn't been seen, and the Tahoe hasn't been picked up on any intersection or toll road cameras."

Surveillance video from the bank does not seem to show anything out of the ordinary, and Hollingsworth does not appear to be in any distress in the footage. Her debit and credit cards have not been used since.

Hollingsworth, 50, works as a yoga instructor and has three sons, ages 21, 17, and 15. Her husband says she would never leave without telling people where she was going.

Image zoom Facebook

"This isn't like her at all," Scott Hollingsworth tells PEOPLE. "She's not the type of person to go away for even a few hours without letting someone know where she was, and now this is the 10th day. She loves her boys and would never voluntarily be away for this long."

"She basically vanished into thin air," Hollingsworth continues. "It makes no sense."

In a statement, Belle Isle police said that they "have received no meaningful leads and continue to use every resource available" to locate Hollingsworth, but that they're operating under the assumption that she could be in danger.

"We are leaving no stone unturned," Sergeant Jeremy Millis of the Belle Isle Police Department tells PEOPLE. "We are working with every municipality in Central Florida to help find her."

Millis says that the search for Hollingsworth has extended to the counties on Florida's west coast, because Hollingsworth loved the beaches in that area of the state. "We are looking everywhere that we can."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Image zoom Facebook

On Saturday and Sunday, dozens of community members showed up at a makeshift "command post" where they mapped out possible areas where Hollingsworth could be. Hundreds of flyers have been distributed throughout the Orlando area. Police are hoping that someone finds Hollingsworth or her vehicle.

Hollingsworth's family is pleading with the public to keep their eyes open for any clues. "She's got a heart of gold," her brother, Chad Chitwood, tells WESH-TV. "She's got three boys and I want her home."

Hollingsworth is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs approximately 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and gray or black pants when she vanished. Authorities don't believe she had a change of clothes with her. The Tahoe bears a Florida license plate, tag number Y50XUR.