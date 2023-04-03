Fla. Mom Whose Mother 'Just Forgot' About Child in Hot Car Says: 'She Needs to Go to Prison'

The parents of a young girl who died after being left in a hot car while in the care of her grandmother in Florida last year are speaking out.

Seven-month-old Uriel Schock died in November 2022 after her grandmother, Tracey Nix, 65, told authorities she "just forgot" her in an SUV with the windows rolled up as outside temperatures hit 90 degrees in Wauchula, according to a Hardee County Sheriff's Office complaint affidavit obtained by WFTS.

After the the infant's death, the girl's mother, Kaila Schock, told the station, "If I'm objective — she needs to go to prison. As her daughter, it kills me to say it."

Kaila added that the infant's death happened less than a year after her 16-month-old son, Ezra, also died while in the care of her mother. Ezra reportedly drowned in a nearby lake while Nix, a former school principal in Hardee County, was asleep.

"We were anxious, but I loved my mother and I am a daughter that wanted her mom in her life in some capacity, and in that moment, I thought that I could believe in second chances," Kaila said, per WFTS.

Nix has since been charged with aggravated manslaughter in her granddaughter's hot car death, but she is not charged in her grandson's December 2021 death, which was deemed an accident by investigating authorities, the outlet reports, citing the affidavit.

"When I was told that Ezra's death was an accident, some sliver, child part of me, thought, 'Ok good, I get to keep this mom. This grandmother. This person,'" Kaila told the outlet.

Kaila explained that most of the time when her mother saw her daughter, there would be other adults present, but she did not anticipate something like this happening again when she asked her mother to babysit that day.

"Uri was at a restaurant with other people that I knew and trusted, they were in the friend group and were keeping her safe, and I had supervised many, many, many interactions that this point at my house," Kaila told the station.

Kaila's husband, Drew Schock added, "You couldn't fathom it happening twice. Somebody has to answer for that."

The grieving couple, who also have an older child, had received more than $22,000 in donations on a GoFundMe page to cover funeral and therapy costs as of Monday afternoon.

William Fletcher, the attorney representing Nix, gave WFTS the following statement: "Because somebody dies doesn't necessarily mean that somebody has to pay. This obviously was an accident and the question was — is it culpable negligence?"

It's unclear if Nix has entered a plea to the charge. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 2, NBC News reports, citing court records.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.