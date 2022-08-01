Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa.
Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station.
According to police, Johnson boarded a bus in Cape Coral, Fla., on July 8, with a suitcase, travel pillow and pet bunny in tow. The bus was headed to Tampa.
Leading up to her disappearance, Johnson reportedly missed an appointment to see her kids in June, citing work obligations, per WINK News.
The Fort Myers Beach Observer reports Johnson worked as a housekeeper at the Best Western Plus Beach Resort in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
According to the Observer, Cape Coral police said there have so far been no signs of foul play. Johnson "lives a different lifestyle where she has no phone, no vehicle, and no bank account," police said.
Citing a friend, the outlet reports Johnson dyed her hair dark around July 4. The following day, Johnson reportedly went to work, but said she was sick, and got a ride from a co-worker to a bus stop that afternoon.
On Wednesday, WINK News obtained a statement from Johnson's mother, who said, in part, "Erica is loved and missed by her family and friends who are devastated by her disappearance. We remain hopeful that she will be found safe very soon."
Johnson is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact CCPD at (239) 242-3320.