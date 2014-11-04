Florida Mom Pretends to Be Her Daughter After Being Stopped by Cops

A Florida woman driving with a suspended license became desperate when she was stopped by an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday.

In an attempt to avoid being arrested, Jennifer R. Crosby, 43, gave the name of her 22-year-old daughter to the officer, insisting she suffered from a rare aging disease when the cop was naturally skeptical.

“She said she did not have her license on her because she forgot her purse,” the police report obtained by The Smoking Gun said.

“The driver told me that her name was Christina R. Topp with a date of birth of March 16, 1992,” continued the report. “Immediately, I was suspicious because the driver appeared significantly older than that.”

“At this point the driver could tell I was suspicious and went on to tell me that she has a condition that makes her age faster.”

But when the officer told Crosby that the photo of the person whose name was given did not match her physical appearance, the mother finally admitted that she had given her daughter’s name “because her driver’s license was suspended,” stated the report.

Crosby was ultimately arrested for driving on a suspended license, as well as providing a false name, and was taken to the Indian River County Jail.

This is not the first time Crosby has made headlines. In June, she was arrested for possession of crack cocaine, which she hid inside her vagina in a piece of foil.

“Ouch,” she said, according to a police report. “The foil is hurting the inside of my vagina.”