Fla. Mom Claimed She Was Knocked Out Before Son's Abduction — But Now She Admits Killing Him

A Florida woman was sentenced this week to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to her son's brutal 2018 killing, PEOPLE confirms.

Charisse Stinson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son, Jordan Belliveau.

Stinson reported Jordan missing the morning of Sept. 2, 2018.

After a 60-hour search for him, Jordan's battered body was found in the woods behind a sports complex in Largo.

Investigators determined early on that Stinson had fabricated a story about accepting a ride from a stranger who had knocked her unconscious and kidnapped the boy.

Stinson was initially charged with first- and second-degree murder, but had the more severe charge dropped as part of the plea deal.

She also pleaded guilty to making a false report to law enforcement, resulting in a $28,000 fine.

Stinson will get two year's credit for the time she has already served.

Stinson admitted she struck the boy, which sent him into a wall and caused him to hit his head.

An autopsy shows Jordan died from blunt force trauma.

In court, Stinson addressed the judge prior to her sentencing, reports WFLA.

"I want the court to know that I am not the same Charisse I was when I walked in," Stinson told the judge. "I have done a lot of things to change, and I'll continue to change."

She continued: "For a while, I was so angry and bitter before I came to jail. And now I'm free, mentally. I am not in bondage anymore, and that is the gift God has given me. I want to thank my son for that."

The Largo Police Department issued a statement Tuesday on the plea deal.

"This concludes a Largo Police Department case that has touched the lives of many throughout our region," it reads. "The sentence was the result of a plea agreement among Ms. Stinson, her attorney, and the Office of the State Attorney."