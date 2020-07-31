Fla. Mom Is Killed During Filming of Music Video Involving 'Theatrical' Kidnapping Scene

Haley Portner Cox was holding the camera that recorded her killing Monday morning

A 23-year-old mother was fatally shot early Monday morning during the filming of an amateur rap music video in Riverview, Fla. — an incident that also left her boyfriend injured by gunfire.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested Jordan Jaime Silver, 20, for his alleged role in the July 27 shooting.

A statement from the sheriff's office confirms he is charged with first-degree attempted premeditated murder with a firearm and second-degree murder with a firearm. He has not entered pleas to the charges.

Silver is accused of killing Haley Portner Cox and injuring her boyfriend, Erik Bronowski, 22, with a semiautomatic handgun he brought to the Wimauma home of fledging rapper Giovinie Bosques and his girlfriend Sunday night.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, which obtained Silver's arrest report, the suspect, Bosques, and his girlfriend — along with Cox and Bronowski — traveled to a nearby power line easement to shoot a music video late Sunday.

They brought with them two water bottles filled with fake blood and a Canon camera. The premise of the video, the arrest report alleges, was a staged kidnapping of the Bosques.

The arrest report alleges the shooting was captured on video.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that investigators reviewed the footage, which allegedly featured Silver in at least one scene holding a handgun. The arrest report notes that he appears to be acting "erratically," and Bosques at one point asks him to calm down.

The footage also reveals Cox was holding the camera, filming as Bosques and Bronowski slathered him in the fake blood. The arrest report alleges a single gunshot was fired, and the camera fell to the ground. Bosques picks up the camera and begins to run.

"Why'd you do that?" Bosques allegedly asks Silver, who responds, "I don't know ... We gotta go."

The two continue running, according to the arrest report, and Bosques asks again, "Why'd you do that?" Not long after, three more gunshots ring out. Bosques shouts "No!" multiple times and appears to drop the camera.

"Following multiple interviews, detectives learned that Silver intentionally shot and killed an adult female victim with a handgun ... while filming a music video with several others early Monday morning," reads the sheriff's office statement. "Silver's actions were unprovoked, according to witnesses. Before fleeing the area, Silver also shot an adult male victim who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition."

Cox was shot in the cheek and died at the scene.

A motive for her killing remains unknown.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son she leaves behind.

Silver is being held on $502,0000 bond.

An attorney is not listed for him in online records accessed by PEOPLE.

In a post to Facebook, extended family member Cyndi Viverito wrote that Cox's family is "hurting beyond comprehension for such a beautiful soul to be gone so soon in such a violent way."