Roxana Sanchez, 36, was fatally shot outside her Orange County home around 12:30 a.m. on May 8

Fla. Mom Is Killed in Her Driveway in Carjacking After Returning with Friend from Night Out

Police are trying to track down two suspects allegedly responsible for the killing of a Florida mother of two during a botched carjacking the day before Mother's Day.

Roxana Sanchez, 36, was fatally shot outside her home in Orange County around 12:30 a.m. on May 8.

"My sister was the most caring person. She loved everyone," Sanchez's sister, Yahaira Viado, said at a press conference Tuesday. "She lived for her husband and the two kids. That's all she would talk about. … You took her from us way too soon, she wasn't doing anything to you. Just know that you left two young boys without a mom right before Mother's Day. They made all these cards for her that they never got to give to her."

According to police, Sanchez and a friend were followed home by two men after a night of shopping and dinner.

They were "just talking, having a good time, just minding their own business," Orange County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joe Covelli said at the press conference.

"They were pulled into the driveway of the victim's residence, they're just talking, and a car comes up behind them," Covelli said. "Two Black males get out, approach the victims on both sides of the car and bang on the car telling them to get out."

Covelli said, "The driver, in fear, put the car into reverse, striking the suspects' car — not severe, but enough to have a little bit of scuff marks on there. The passenger suspect ended up started shooting and that's the side that Roxana was sitting on."

Roxana was transported to the hospital where she died.

Police said surveillance video shows that the car the men were driving was a silver, gray or white Sedan with a sun roof.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for hospital and funeral expenses.