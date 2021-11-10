'We Are All Devastated': Fla. Mom Is Killed When Driver Fleeing Police Crashes into Her Car

A 43-year-old mother-of-two was killed last week in a horrific crash caused by a driver who was fleeing police.

Amy Whitelock's life was cut short on Thursday night at the intersection of US-1 and Southwest 152nd Street, according to Miami-Dade police.

Investigators said that Tyrese Grace, 23, steered his speeding Lexus into Whitelock's Chevy Trailblazer while he was being chased by police. Grace also died.

Officers had tried stopping Grace's vehicle for unspecified reasons.

At least two other people sustained injuries in the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family Whitelock leaves behind.

The page's creator said Whitelock is survived by her two daughters as well as her husband, sister, mother, and many friends.

"Amy dedicated her life to caring for her family and friends," reads the page. "We are all devastated by Amy's loss."

Gina Iglesias, Whitelock's best friend, spoke to WPLG Local 10, and said she's still in shock over what happened.