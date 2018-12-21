Fla. Mom Is Found Slain in Pool of Blood by Her 4 Kids After They Wake Up, as Husband Is Charged

A Florida man allegedly killed his wife and left her body in a pool of blood overnight before her four children found her the next morning.

Nelonza Pugh, 29, was captured by Orange County authorities hours after Sheriff John Mina announced he was a suspect in the death of his wife, 29-year-old Brooke Jenkins-Pugh, the sheriff’s office announced in a tweet. He is now behind bars on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Earlier that day, Jenkins-Pugh’s four children — who ranged in age from 2 to 13 — called 911 to report they had awoken to find their mother dead, Mina said at a press conference.

In the 911 call, the children said their mother was lying in “pool of blood with bullets around her,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

At a press conference Wednesday, Mina called Jenkins-Pugh’s death “another tragic instance of domestic violence in our community, right before Christmas.”

The children told deputies the night before they heard their parents having an argument before the horrific discovery the next morning. (The suspect is the father of some of the children, said Mina.)

Surveillance footage obtained by authorities showed the couple having a fight before Pugh allegedly became violent toward his wife, the affidavit states, according to the Sentinel’s report. In the video, Pugh can allegedly be seen pinning his wife against a wall with his left hand while raising a handgun to her head with the other hand and firing once.

He then can be seen allegedly walking past her and firing two more shots, according to the affidavit.

“Nelonza Pugh calmly kept walking out of the front door leaving his four children in the house,” a deputy wrote in the affidavit.

A GoFundMe has been started for a memorial for Jenkins-Pugh and a fund for her children.

It is unclear if Pugh has an attorney or has entered a plea. He remains behind bars in Orange County Jail, jail records show.