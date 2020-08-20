A 3-year-old boy is in the care of relatives after his mother was found stabbed to death inside her home

Fla. Mom Is Fatally Stabbed with Son Present, and Boyfriend — Who Is Child's Father — Is Charged

A Florida mother who was stabbed Wednesday morning managed to call 911 for help before dying from her injuries, according to a report from Sky 10.

The Sunrise Police discovered Belkis Rosales dead inside her townhouse, which she shared with her son and boyfriend, who family members say was the father of the boy, the station reports.

“The son is OK and in the care of immediate family members,” Sunrise Police Officer Luis Fernandez said, according to local newspaper The Sun-Sentinel.

Kacey Wilson, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree, according to online jail records. It was unclear whether Wilson had hired an attorney or appeared before a judge to enter a plea.

He was being held without bond, local TV station CBSMiami reported.

The boy's relatives created a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral costs and expenses connected with the 3-year-old.