Fla. Mom-of-3 Fatally Shot While Ordering Breakfast at Drive-Thru — and Suspect Is on the Loose

A Florida mom of three young sons was fatally shot while ordering breakfast at a McDonald’s drive-thru Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

Jamie Marie Roque, of Jacksonville, was fatally shot Friday morning, a Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

No arrests have been made and authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Roque’s killer, who fled the scene, the spokesperson says. (Law enforcement officials identified the victim as Jamie Marie Lawyer, but her family told local media she was in the middle of a divorce and used the last name Roque.)

Roque was the mother of three boys, two of whom had autism, a relative told the Florida Times-Union.

“She was all about her kids and her mom, who has lost it over this,” Rose Mary Lopez, Roque’s aunt, told the paper. “She was just a great person, a loving person.”

As news of Roque’s death spread, friends remembered the devoted mother on social media.

“You are and always will be one hell of an amazing woman and Mom! I was blessed to know you and your boys. RIP my friend,” a friend posted on Roque’s Facebook Monday.

The gunman, described by witnesses as a heavyset African American man, fled the scene in a white four-door vehicle heading east on Baymeadows Road.

“We’re looking at all aspects at this point. Obviously, by the nature of the crime it does lend some credibility that there may have been a relationship [between Roque and the suspect], but it’s too early for me to say there was at this point,” Sgt. Marc Musser of the sheriff’s office told the Times-Union.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover the cost of her cremation and memorial.

“Please keep Jamie and her boys in your prayers, also the rest of our family,” a relative wrote on the GoFundMe. “Please, pray the police find the horrible monster that took our baby from us.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630–0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.