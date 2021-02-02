"My mom was a community mom, always willing to step up and help others," her son wrote on a GoFundMe page

Fla. Mom Who'd Just Celebrated Birthday Is Killed, and Suspect Is Teenager She Was 'Trying to Help'

A 16-year-old boy is charged with murder in connection with the death of a 41-year-old mother who'd recently celebrated her birthday.

The teen was arrested Tuesday after the fatal shooting of Fonda Gandy at her Ocoee home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter.

Gandy was found shot Sunday evening and taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, WESH, WKMG and Orlando Sentinel report. According to investigators, the teen allegedly shot Gandy and attempted to kill another woman after an argument. The other woman was able to get away.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene but was eventually located by authorities and taken into custody.

On a GoFundMe page, Gandy's son wrote that his mother had just celebrated her 41st birthday and was "trying to help" the teen before her death, though he didn't provide details.

"My mom was a community mom, always willing to step up and help others," Mike Scott wrote on the page.

Scott wrote that his mother had only just returned to Florida after helping him and his family settle in Georgia three months earlier.

"At 23 years old, I never thought I would be starting the new year with burying my mom," he wrote. So far, the GoFundMe has raised $3,400 of its $12,000 goal.

Before her death, Gandy worked as a manager at a local Michael's store, her father told WESH. He described his daughter as sweet and generous.

"It just can't be real," Anthony Gandy said.