Fla. Mom Fatally Shot During Child's Elementary School Zoom Class Remembered as 'Great Mother'

Maribel Rosado-Morales "was a great mother and worked hard to keep food on the table for her kids," write the organizers of a GoFundMe campaign for her children

The Florida woman who was fatally shot just inches from her children while one was in a school Zoom session is being mourned as a devoted mom who worked hard to provide for her six kids.

Maribel Rosado-Morales, 32, was killed on Tuesday inside her Indiantown residence, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, Donald Williams, 27, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

The killing occurred on the first day of school in Florida, while one of Rosado-Morales' daughters was receiving online instruction. The 10-year-old's teacher and other students in the Zoom class heard the commotion that preceded the shooting, and helplessly watched the student react to the violence.

"She was a great mother and worked hard to keep food on the table for her kids," write the organizers of a GoFundMe campaign for her children, who were not physically harmed.

"Maribel did everything to raise her kids and she loved them very much," the organizers continued. "It was hard for Maribel being a mom to six and having a young daughter with a disability."

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder spoke to reporters Tuesday, alleging the suspect — who fled on a bicycle but was located soon after — admitted to arguing with Rosado-Morales inside her home.

"He went in and confronted her with something to do with a video," Snyder said. "He says she actually started to smile at him, and he became enraged and shot her."

Rosado-Morales was shot twice in the chest. Four of her kids witnessed the killing.

Williams, who is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, is being held without bond. He had not entered pleas to any of the charges against him and it was unclear Thursday if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Rosado-Morales' mother spoke to WPEC, saying her grandkids told her Williams allegedly "opened the gate and quietly walked in" before firing twice. One bullet hit the computer her granddaughter was using.