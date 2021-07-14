Tinessa Hogan has been in custody since the June 22 deaths of her daughters, Daysha Hogan, 7, and 9-year-old Destiny Hogan

Fla. Mom Charged with Murder Weeks After Bodies of Her 2 Young Daughters Were Found in Canal

The mother of the young sisters whose bodies were pulled from a Lauderhill, Fla., canal in late June was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder.

Soon after her daughters Daysha Hogan, 7, and 9-year-old Destiny Hogan were found dead on June 22, Tinessa Hogan, 36, was identified as a person of interest in the case.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hogan has been hospitalized since then due to her allegedly erratic behavior in the days prior.

Destiny's body was first spotted floating in the canal around noon that day. Hours later, Daysha's remains were recovered.

Hogan and her daughters lived in a building near the canal.

Hogan is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, PEOPLE confirms.

Tinessa Hogan Tinessa Hogan | Credit: Lauderhill Police Department

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police allege Hogan was seen in the canal the day before her daughters' deaths.

Several people told investigators that she was offering to baptize neighborhood children.

Officials have not yet released information about how the girls died.

A motive for the killings is also unclear.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if Hogan has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.