Chelsea Nicole Thompson was the mother of two daughters

Fla. Mom 'Begged for Her Life' During Brutal Waterboarding and Murder, Suspect Arrested Weeks Later

Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla., have arrested a man accused of torturing and murdering a 30-year-old mother in November.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, investigators allege Chelsea Nicole Thompson was killed by Henry Lannon II, 37.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office was summoned to a hospital on Nov. 10, where Thompson died from her injuries.

A woman described in the report as Lannon's sister brought Thompson to a firehouse, and she was rushed by ambulance to the hospital.

The arrest warrant, also obtained by PEOPLE, alleges a friend of Lannon's called police on Nov. 16, and allegedly said Lannon had confessed to him that he had "killed a girl" in Jacksonville.

According to the warrant, Lannon — who has been charged with felony aggravated battery and kidnapping, and remains in custody without bond — showed up unannounced at the friend's residence on the day after Thompson's killing.

The suspect allegedly told the friend he "was in serious trouble," saying he'd confronted Thompson after believing she'd stolen from him.

The warrant alleges Lannon told his friend he tied Thompson up, and admitting to "waterboarding her, smothering her with a pillow, and hitting her."

The warrant also alleges Lannon told the friend "he wanted the victim to shut up, so he tortured her and that the girl begged for her life."

Lannon's sister told police she found Thompson "on the floor" of Lannon's home and that she was "unresponsive with her ankles bound with string."

The sister attempted chest compressions on the dying mother. Lannon allegedly insisted that his sister drive Thompson to the fire station.

The cause and manner of Thompson's death have not been determined. But medical examiners did note her brain was swollen, and that the injuries to her face and across her body were consistent with someone who was "battered."

According to the warrant, on the night he showed up, Lannon — who is also charged with meth trafficking and resisting police — allegedly burned a number of unspecified items in his friend's backyard.

U.S. Marshals tracked Lannon to a Jacksonville hotel, where, on Nov. 23, he was arrested.

Elizabeth Colageo, Thompson's aunt, spoke to News4Jax.

"She was a mother. She has two daughters. She was a great person," Colageo said. "She would do anything for anyone."