'I Just Killed My Daughter': Fla. Mom Allegedly Called 911, Confessed to Stabbing 3-Year-Old to Death

A 24-year-old North Miami, Fla., woman was arrested in connection with the death of her daughter after she allegedly called 911 and told the dispatcher she killed the girl, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jellissa Baxter was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse. She was denied bond at her first appearance in front of a judge, and currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, Baxter allegedly told a 911 dispatcher that she had killed her 3-year-old daughter.

"When asked how she killed her daughter, the [defendant] replied she strangled her at first, but when that didn't work, she stabbed her in the chest and neck," police stated in the affidavit.

North Miami Police arrived to Baxter's home and discovered the deceased body of a small child with "deep stab wounds" to her chest, neck and face, the documents state.

"The knife was located next to the victim's body," the affidavit states.

Baxter's stepfather Harold Hemmings told NBC6 that he'd met Baxter and her child once after her Baxter's mother died from cancer last year.

"She seemed like she was a good mother," he told the station. But upon hearing the news, Hemmings told the news station he doesn't know why Baxter would do what she's accused of. "She's sick," Hemmings said. "That's all I can say, she's sick."

Baxter will be arraigned next month, CBSMiami reported. It was unclear whether she obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

