'I Just Killed My Daughter': Fla. Mom Allegedly Called 911, Confessed to Stabbing 3-Year-Old to Death

The knife was found next to the girl's body, police said

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on December 29, 2022 02:21 PM
Jellisa Amoya Baxter
Photo: Miami Dade County Corrections

A 24-year-old North Miami, Fla., woman was arrested in connection with the death of her daughter after she allegedly called 911 and told the dispatcher she killed the girl, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jellissa Baxter was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse. She was denied bond at her first appearance in front of a judge, and currently being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, Baxter allegedly told a 911 dispatcher that she had killed her 3-year-old daughter.

"When asked how she killed her daughter, the [defendant] replied she strangled her at first, but when that didn't work, she stabbed her in the chest and neck," police stated in the affidavit.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

North Miami Police arrived to Baxter's home and discovered the deceased body of a small child with "deep stab wounds" to her chest, neck and face, the documents state.

"The knife was located next to the victim's body," the affidavit states.

Baxter's stepfather Harold Hemmings told NBC6 that he'd met Baxter and her child once after her Baxter's mother died from cancer last year.

"She seemed like she was a good mother," he told the station. But upon hearing the news, Hemmings told the news station he doesn't know why Baxter would do what she's accused of. "She's sick," Hemmings said. "That's all I can say, she's sick."

Baxter will be arraigned next month, CBSMiami reported. It was unclear whether she obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Aleksander Kurmoyarov and Mandie Miller
Wash. Couple Accused of Murdering Girl, 8, Then Driving to S.D. with Body in U-Haul Trailer
kennan ford, Cynthia Enyeart
Mom Who Claimed Son Slipped While Getting Out of Bathtub Now Accused of Murdering Him
Quinton Simon, Leilani Simon
Quinton Simon's Mother Allegedly Beat Toddler to Death with 'Object' After Using Drugs: Prosecutors
Joseph Tyler Warner and Hunter Haze Warner
Mom, Boyfriend Charged After Brothers, Ages 1 and 2, Die Days Apart After They Were Allegedly Shaken
William and Danielle Beyer
Wisc. Dad Broke into Ex's Home and Fatally Stabbed Their Children, 3 and 5, in Their Beds
Cameron and Audrey Zipperer
Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide
Christopher Francisquini; Camilla
Fugitive Father Arrested in Connection with 'Heinous' Killing of 11-Month-Old Daughter
Robert Baker, Tayten Baker
Jury Recommends Death for Fla. Man Who Killed 2 Boys with Hammer in 'Violent and Relentless Rage'
Melissa White Towne
Texas Mom Accused of Strangling Daughter, 5, Who Pleaded for Her Life During Attack
Arabella McCormack https://www.sdsheriff.gov/Home/Components/News/News/1613/16
Megachurch Leader Arrested Alongside Her Parents for Allegedly Torturing and Murdering Daughter
John Kraft, Pa. Dad Buried Daughter Alive
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'
Aitana Aguilar
Utah Babysitter Claimed Infant Stopped Breathing in Crib. Then She Was Charged with Murder
Nichole Towne
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
Zaikiya Dunca and Jova Terrell
Texas Twins Escape Mother's Alleged Torture, Including Beatings, Being Forced to Drink Bleach: Police
Byanca Cruz Tovar
10-Year-Old Boy Watches Mom Get Stabbed to Death by Stepdad, Who Then Took His Own Life
Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli
'Baby, I'm So Sorry': OnlyFans Model Heard on 911 Call Apologizing to Boyfriend After Fatally Stabbing Him