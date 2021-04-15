Jennifer Edelen's child called 911, thinking the gunshot was thunder and lightning

Fla. Mom of 4 Is Accidentally Killed by Her Neighbor, Whose Gun Discharged While He Was Cleaning It

A mother of four was shot in the head by a neighbor who said his gun accidentally went off while he was cleaning it, according to Florida authorities.

Jennifer Edelen, 47, was killed inside her Jacksonville home on Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms.

Edelen's youngest child called 911 for help at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The child believed that the gunshot was thunder and lightning initially.

Officers arrived to find that Edelen was already dead.

Soon after police arrived on the scene, a neighbor approached officers, telling them he had been cleaning his firearm in his home when it accidentally discharged.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms the neighbor's gun was a semi-automatic rifle.

The neighbor's name has not been released.

At this point, no formal criminal charges have been filed in connection to Edelen's death.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online, to cover the costs of Edelen's funeral.