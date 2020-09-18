Police allege Laurie Shaver got remarried near the exact spot where her husband's body was found

Fla. Man Vanished in 2015 — and Wife Is Arrested After His Remains Are Found Buried in Backyard

More than two years after her husband's remains were found buried beneath a concrete slab in the backyard of the home they shared, a 37-year-old Florida woman has been charged with second-degree homicide, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office indicates Laurie Shaver was detained Thursday at her residence in Okahumpka.

She is accused of killing her 35-year-old husband, Michael Shaver, in 2015.

Michael, who worked at Disney World as a monorail mechanic, vanished in 2015, but was not reported missing until 2018, when a suspicious friend who had not heard from him requested a welfare check.

Officers arrived at the couple's Clermont home in early 2018, but found no sign of Michael.

Laurie, according to police, allegedly said she hadn't heard from Michael since 2015. She permitted a search of her home, but eventually referred police to her attorney.

Michael was last seen Nov. 7, 2015.

WFTV, citing a probable cause affidavit, reports that between 2015 and 2018, Laurie allegedly pretended to be Michael on social media, assuring his family and friends he was fine, having started a new life in Georgia, and just wanted to be left alone.

Police allege she last signed onto Michael's social media accounts in January 2018, two months before his body was found.

The station also reports that detectives allegedly discovered Laurie had drained her husband's bank account and sold off his tools and firearms.

Michael's remains were located in March 2018 by a cadaver dog searching the couple's five-acre property. The body had been buried beneath a concrete slab, on top of which a fire pit had been installed.

Michael's body was positively identified through DNA in June 2018.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Laurie started dating months after Michael's murder, and told her new boyfriend he was not missing.

"He's no longer walking this Earth,'" Laurie allegedly told her then-boyfriend, Travis Filmer, who spoke to investigators.

Filmer also allegedly told them she had admitted to burying her husband's remains on their property.

In addition to homicide, Laurie is charged with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree homicide. She's being held without bond.

Police have yet to disclose how Michael was killed, or what may have motivated his killing.

The affidavit states Laurie and Michael had been involved in a domestic dispute in 2014. Deputies alleged Laurie struck Michael with a gun, but he was arrested, as officers believed he was the one who pulled out the weapon during the fight.

The affidavit also alleges former coworkers said Michael had told them Laurie was after his life insurance, according to the station.

Investigators allege Laurie told friends and family Michael had been stalking her, and that she was receiving child support payments from him. Despite never filing divorce papers, Laurie eventually remarried, in a ceremony that was allegedly conducted near the concrete plot where Micheal's body was buried.

Investigators said the new couple's initials were etched in the concrete above the exact spot where the body was found.