Fla. Man Under Investigation After 2 Teens Are Fatally Struck by His Car While Waiting for School Bus
A Florida man is under investigation following a crash that led to the death of two high school students and seriously injured two more, according to authorities.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified Angel Antonio Lopez, 57, as the driver of the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio that struck four Royal Palm Beach Community High School students as they waited for a school bus at around 7 a.m. on March 22.
Tiana Johnson, 15, and Chand Wazir, 15, both died from the injuries they sustained in the incident at St. Mary's Medical Center, the release stated. Khoi Phan, 17, and Rondell Lawrence, 16, are recovering from their injuries.
The victims were struck by Lopez's vehicle after he drove up a sidewalk in Royal Palm Beach, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Lopez received minor injuries in the crash but refused medical attention, the press release stated.
Charges against Lopez are pending as authorities await the results of a toxicology test. Lopez is under investigation for DUI manslaughter, according to search warrants obtained by WPTV.
RELATED: 'Evil' Fla. Man Intentionally Ran over Elderly Vietnam Veteran, Saying He Was 'Looking for Someone To Kill'
Lopez appeared to be "impaired" when authorities arrived on the scene, according to the outlet.
The driver "appeared lethargic, slow and seemed dehydrated. His pupils were constricted and his mouth was dry. He had trouble keeping his eyes open and the sunlight seemed to bother him," the warrants obtained by WPTV stated.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Lopez "stumbled while standing and walking" in the aftermath of the crash, the outlet reported.
Authorities found a black Knox vaping pen with a brown liquid, a brown bottle labeled SUN MED with liquid inside, two white bottles labeled Tren 75 — a legal testosterone supplement — and a bottle of Clear Eyes eye drops in a backpack beside his vehicle, according to WPTV.
RELATED: Middle-Schooler, 12, Dead After School Shooting as Fellow Student Charged with Murder: Police
In a letter to parents last week, Royal Palm Beach Community High Principal Michelle Fleming said the school plans to move the bus stop "out of respect for the victims and families of Tuesday's devastating vehicle accident, and in an effort to be sensitive to all students utilizing that stop," according to the outlet.