A Florida man has been arrested after police say he admitted to throwing lit firecrackers under a sleeping child’s bed over the weekend.

On Saturday, police responded to a call about a homeless man allegedly entering a residence in Crestview without permission, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement shared on Facebook.

The homeowner told police that the man, named Matthew Morrison, allegedly “threw a string of lit firecrackers where a 9-year-old girl was sound asleep,” according to the statement.

The homeowner explained he then ran Morrison, 44, out of the home “with a stick.”

However, it was too late as fireworks went off in the girl’s room, causing her to wake up, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in the statement.

A Crestview man who threw lit firecrackers under a sleeping 9 yr. old's bed calls it a “prank gone wrong”. The terrified victim however says it made her cry & shake. 44-year old Matt Morrison is charged with burglary, child cruelty without great harm, & possession of meth. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EucPuQxMZy — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) July 7, 2019

The explosion caused the child “to be frightened, cry, and shake.”

Morrison allegedly admitted to the incident, telling police it was a “prank gone wrong,” according to the statement.

Morrison has since been charged with burglary, child cruelty without great harm and possession of a controlled substance.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said that when Morrison was detained, police allegedly found “approximately two grams of methamphetamine in his pants pocket.”

It is not immediately clear if the girl sustained any injuries from the incident.

An attorney for Morrison could not be found.