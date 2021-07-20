Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, pleaded guilty in June to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding

Florida Man Sentenced to 8 Months in Prison for Participating in Capitol Riot

A Florida man who participated in January's Capitol riot has been sentenced to eight months in prison, making him the first to receive a felony punishment for the attack.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, pleaded guilty in June to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding, in exchange for prosecutors dropping more serious charges, including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, the Associated Press reported.

Hodgkins' attorney, Patrick Leduc, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Monday, a federal judge handed Hodgkins an eight month prison sentence, and said that Hodgkins played a significant role in "an assault on democracy," according to the news outlet.

"It left a stain that will remain on us … on the country for years to come," U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss reportedly said during the sentencing hearing.

Hodgkins was captured in video footage carrying large red "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the Senate chamber during the violent riot, which left five people dead including a U.S. Capitol police officer.

Prosecutors had suggested an 18-month sentence but Moss disagreed with the length of the punishment, in part because Hodgkins did not assault anyone or damage any government property, according to the AP.

During Monday's hearing, Hodgkins expressed remorse for his participation in the riot, stating that he would not have entered the Capitol if he had been aware of the violence occurring inside, NBC News reported.

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I am truly remorseful and regretful for my actions, not because I face consequences but because of the damage that day's incident caused and the way this country that I love has been hurt," he told the court, per NBC News.

"I realize that my involvement did still contribute to the greater problem that took place," he continued, NBC News reported. "The company of us who remained calmer in our protests may have made others feel emboldened."

capitol coup Rioters at the U.S. Capitol following Presidential election results | Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

Hodgkins is the third person to be sentenced for the failed insurrection attempt, and the first to plead guilty to a felony. His sentence is the longest imposed so far.