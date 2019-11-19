Florida Man Allegedly Punches Little League Umpire Over Call in Nephew's Baseball Game

Image zoom Alberto Ramos Polk County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was taken into custody this weekend after allegedly punching a Little League umpire in the face.

Alberto Ramos, 22, was arrested on Friday on one count of felony battery to a sports official, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Monday.

Ramos was attending his nephew’s Little League game on Friday, according to Spectrum News, at the Highland City Ballpark in Lakeland, Florida, a city east of Tampa.

Ramos disagreed with one of the head umpire’s calls, according to police, and allegedly approached the umpire after the game to complain. But things between Ramos and the umpire quickly escalated, with Ramos allegedly raising his voice.

The umpire, who remained unnamed, then asked Ramos to leave the park, but Ramos allegedly responded by screaming that he was going to “kick his ass” and then punched the umpire in the face, police said in an affidavit, according to the press release.

The umpire’s lip was cut and one of his teeth was broken in the assault. The umpire was treated by the Polk County Fire Rescue.

Sheriff Grady Judd called Ramos’ actions “completely inexcusable.”

“Assaulting a little league official while he’s officiating at a game where children are supposed to be having fun, and learning sportsmanlike behavior,” Judd said in the release. “Not only was he arrested, he’s also been trespassed from the ballpark.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Ramos has posted his $1,000 bond. It was not immediately clear if Ramos has a lawyer.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.