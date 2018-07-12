Florida Man with No Arms Stabs Tourist Visiting Popular South Beach Area, Police Say

An armless Florida man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a tourist.

Jonathan Crenshaw is a homeless street artist in Miami, Florida, who frequently paints on canvases near tourist attractions in around South Beach, according to the Miami Herald.

Crenshaw, 46, uses his feet to paint and allegedly used his feet again to stab tourist Cesar Coronado, 22, after midnight on Tuesday, the newspaper reports.

Miami Beach Police allege the artist clutched a pair of scissors in his feet and stabbed the visitor twice, according to the Herald.

However, Crenshaw claimed he was acting in self-defense, telling police he was lying down and Coronado, who was visiting from Chicago, punched him in the head, according to Reuters.

Coronado’s friend, Cindy Barrientos, told police this was not the case, but rather her friend was simply asking Crenshaw for directions when the street artist jumped up and allegedly stabbed him, the Herald adds.

Coronado suffered wounds to his left arm and was admitted to a local hospital, Reuters reports.

Crenshaw was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Miami New Times. Crenshaw is in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a $7,500 bond and his court date is scheduled for July 18, reports the New Times.

His court-appointed attorney, Devon Frampton, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This is not the first time he has had trouble with the law. The Miami New Times reported Crenshaw has been arrested several times for trespassing, disorderly intoxication and battering police, among other things.

The publication profiled Crenshaw in 2011 in which he told them he was born in Alabama but frequently moved with his family as a child.

He also accused his mother of allegedly feeding him “rat poison” and did not wish to discuss how he lost his arms or if he was born without them, the publication reported.